Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 17:18 Hits: 4

Taken from her new album World On The Ground (Rounder Records, June 5th), Sarah Jarosz has released her new single Maggie. The song was inspired by a conversation at a recent school reunion.

