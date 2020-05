Articles

Taken from their seventh album ‘Fox Pop’, watch the new video from Sergeant Buzfuz for Theresa McKee, a refreshing lively blast of pop peppered with mandolin and acoustic guitar, showing off the band’s more folky roots with finesse.

