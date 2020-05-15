Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 13:15 Hits: 2

Pharis and Jason Romero started a video contest back in March and asked fans to send in homemade music videos for “Roll On My Friend”. Watch the winning entry featuring a journey of a family canoeing up to northern Canada in the 1960’s

The post Pharis and Jason Romero reveal winning video for “Roll On My Friend” appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/pharis-and-jason-romero-reveal-winning-video-for-roll-on-my-friend/