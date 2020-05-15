The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pharis and Jason Romero reveal winning video for “Roll On My Friend”

Pharis and Jason Romero started a video contest back in March and asked fans to send in homemade music videos for “Roll On My Friend”. Watch the winning entry featuring a journey of a family canoeing up to northern Canada in the 1960’s

The post Pharis and Jason Romero reveal winning video for “Roll On My Friend” appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

