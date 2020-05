Articles

Runaway June member Hannah Mulholland announced Thursday that she is leaving the trio. There was no reason given for the decision. That leaves Jennifer Wayne and Naomi Cooke as members. Mulholland, who was from Los Angeles, sang low harmonies and played mandolin. The trio met in Nasvhille and released the single "Lipstick" on Broken Bow. An EP...

