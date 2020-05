Articles

Published on Friday, 15 May 2020

Add Maren Morris to the list of musicians who are bagging their touring plans this year. Morris announced on Thursday she was postponing her RSVP The Tour until 2021 due to COVID-19. The tour now is slated to get underway April 30, 2021 in Alpharetta, Ga. and will run through Sept. 6, 2021 in Morrison, Col. Morris had planned to start the tour June 5 in Boston....

