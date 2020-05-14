Prince’s Concert for Classic Purple Rain Tour Streaming for Free

Beginning Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET, you can catch Prince and the Revolution: Live on Prince’s YouTube channel streaming for free until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. The concert film was recorded at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on March 30, 1985, and was originally released as a television broadcast and VHS tape.

A live pre-show Q&A with @BobbyZ1999 will start at 6pm.

The Purple Rain tour marked the debut of Prince‘s band, The Revolution, and also features them at their peak. Members included Wendy Melvoin (guitar), Lisa Coleman (keyboards), Dr. Fink (keyboards), Brown Mark (bass), Eric Leeds (saxophone), Eddie Minnifield (saxophone), and Bobby Z. (drums). The tour also calls attention to Sheila E. as an opening act.