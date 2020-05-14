Prince’s Concert for Classic Purple Rain Tour Streaming for Free

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2
Beginning Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET, you can catch Prince and the Revolution: Live on Prince’s YouTube channel streaming for free until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. The concert film was recorded at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on March 30, 1985, and was originally released as a television broadcast and VHS tape.
"Prince and @TheRevolution: Live," a historic concert captured in Syracuse, NY on March 30, 1985, will stream live on @YouTube May 14-17. Join us for a watch party Thursday at 7pm CDT. A live pre-show Q&A with @BobbyZ1999 will start at 6pm. https://t.co/JtxvcfHySdpic.twitter.com/Y2mfFKWXrw
— Prince (@prince) May 12, 2020
The Purple Rain tour marked the debut of Prince‘s band, The Revolution, and also features them at their peak. Members included Wendy Melvoin (guitar), Lisa Coleman (keyboards), Dr. Fink (keyboards), Brown Mark (bass), Eric Leeds (saxophone), Eddie Minnifield (saxophone), and Bobby Z. (drums). The tour also calls attention to Sheila E. as an opening act.
The stream will raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Donations made during the livestream will be matched $2 by Google for every $1 donation.
Tune in to the link below to watch tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
For fans who miss the livestream, audio from the concert will be available on streaming platforms Friday, May 15.
Prince and the Revolution: Live Tracklist:
01. Let’s Go Crazy (6:03)
02. Delirious (2:51)
03. 1999 (5:51)
04. Little Red Corvette (3:39)
05. Take Me With U (4:57)
06. Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:53)
07. Do Me Baby (4:51)
08. Irresistible Bitch (1:56)
09. Possessed (4:25)
10. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (7:19)
11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (2:11)
12. International Lover (2:01)
13. God (7:46)
14. Computer Blue (4:15)
15. Darling Nikki (3:30)
16. The Beautiful Ones (6:50)
17. When Doves Cry (9:29)
18. I Would Die 4 U (3:27)
19. Baby I’m A Star (10:57)
20. Purple Rain (19:26)
