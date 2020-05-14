Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 01:32 Hits: 2

Today we’re featuring two new songs from Grey River & The Smoky Mountain, a folk group from Athens, Greece. Both tracks showcase the sensitivity with which they approach their music. The soulful vocal and the sparse instrumentation. There’s a bluesy country quality to their sound too, with shades of a darker gothic delivery. Both songs …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/05/14/new-music-grey-river-the-smoky-mountain-lay-with-me-william-the-deceiver/