NEW MUSIC: Grey River The Smoky Mountain – Lay With Me / William The Deceiver

Today we’re featuring two new songs from Grey River & The Smoky Mountain, a folk group from Athens, Greece. Both tracks showcase the sensitivity with which they approach their music. The soulful vocal and the sparse instrumentation. There’s a bluesy country quality to their sound too, with shades of a darker gothic delivery. Both songs … Continue reading

