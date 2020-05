Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 00:32 Hits: 5

John Moreland LP5 Old Omens/Thirty Tigers John Moreland is a master of melancholy, a chronicler of the downhearted and down on their luck, with his weathered and worn ache of a voice. He has a knack for delivering maximum emotional impact from minimal window dressing in his songs and he’s as much a soul singer …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/05/15/album-review-john-moreland-lp5/