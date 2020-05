Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

After weeks of lockdown due to COVID-19, pubs in Germany are permitted to gradually reopen. They are places where people long to be and they also fulfill a purpose in life, says anthropologist Christoph Wulf.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-local-pub-the-germans-living-room/a-53438514?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf