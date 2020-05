Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 06:50 Hits: 1

This would have been Eurovision Song Contest week. Organizers, participants and fans have done their best to create a little bit of an ESC vibe despite the fact that the contest was cancelled.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alternatives-to-the-eurovision-song-contest/a-53439478?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf