Jorma Kaukonen Live Stream 5/16 and Hot Tuna Tour Update

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 00:24 Hits: 4

Jorma Kaukonen performs his 7th free solo Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. For six weeks Jorma has been performing, telling true-life tales and talking about his songs, often playing them on the very guitar he wrote the song on. It is a fascinating look at this artist’s history and influences.

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, guitarist and vocalist, Jorma Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and Americana, and at the forefront of popular rock-and-roll. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy recipient, he is a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna.

Jorma Kaukonen’s repertoire goes far beyond his involvement creating psychedelic rock; he is a legend and one of the finest singer-songwriters and master instrumentalist in music today. Jorma tours the world bringing his unique styling to old blues and writing new songs with insight and imagination. It truly is amazing how a great artist can continually perform authentic unfiltered renditions of both his own and time honored traditional songs. Join in for an hour or so, lean back and enjoy the music.

Subscribe to Fur Peace Ranch’s YouTube channel, and tune in to the link below on Saturday night.

2020 Sept 21 Diana Wortham Theatre, Asheville, NC, Jorma Kaukonen, also Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley Sept 22 Carolina Theatre, Greensboro, NC, Jorma Kaukonen, also Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley Sept 23 Brooklyn Arts Center, Wilmington, NC, Jorma Kaukonen, also Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley Sept 25 City Winery, Atlanta, GA, Jorma Kaukonen Sept 26 Songbirds Guitar Museum, Chattanooga, TN, Jorma Kaukonen Oct. 17 Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH, Acoustic Hot Tuna, SOLD OUT Nov. 01 Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH, Jorma Kaukonen opens for Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams. SOLD OUT Nov 14 Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH, Electric Hot Tuna, SOLD OUT Dec 18 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA, Acoustic Hot Tuna Dec 19 Capitol Theatre, Olympia, WA, Acoustic Hot Tuna 2021 May 28-30 Legend Valley, Thornville, OH, Jorma Kaukonen, Dark Star Jubilee July 08 Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ, Electric Hot Tuna, also David Grisman Trio July 12 The Mahaiwe Theater, Great Barrington, MA, Electric Hot Tuna, also David Grisman Trio July 13 The Wilbur, Boston, MA, Electric Hot Tuna, also David Grisman Trio July 14 Flynn Theatre, Burlington, VT, Electric Hot Tuna, also David Grisman Trio July 16 Paper Mill Island Amphitheater, Baldwinsville, NY, Electric Hot Tuna, also David Grisman Trio July 17 Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA, Electric Hot Tuna, also David Grisman Trio July 18 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA, Electric Hot Tuna, also David Grisman Trio * All Hot Tuna Electric shows include multi-grammy winning drummer Justin Guip! While The Ranch is closed the music has not stopped! The Fur Peace Ranch online store offers recordings from the many artists that have played and taught at the Fur Peace Ranch over the years. Many albums are difficult to find! Purchasing an album provides income to the artists who cannot tour during these difficult times, provides support of this independent small business, and provides hours of listening pleasure for you!

Check it out! There are many Live Concert Recordings to listen to and download. Justin Guip Jorma Kaukonen Hot Tuna www.furpeaceranch.com Jack Casady Hot Tuna Fan Club

The post Jorma Kaukonen Live Stream 5/16 and Hot Tuna Tour Update appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/jorma-kaukonen-live-stream-5-16-and-hot-tuna-tour-update/