Brooks releases new songs

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 08:41 Hits: 3

Garth Brooks released two new songs for his upcoming album, "Fun," via Amazon Music. The songs were "That's What Cowboys Do" and "Party Gras." Brooks indicated he might release new songs at his Inside Studio G Facebook series on May 11 after a fan named Jack asked Brooks when "Fun" would be released. "Jack - tell you what we're going to do. We'll get Amazon Music on the phone. You can stream Garth. Let's release half the album on Amazon Music...tonight. Can we do that?"...

