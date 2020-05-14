The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Brooks releases new songs

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Garth Brooks released two new songs for his upcoming album, "Fun," via Amazon Music. The songs were "That's What Cowboys Do" and "Party Gras." Brooks indicated he might release new songs at his Inside Studio G Facebook series on May 11 after a fan named Jack asked Brooks when "Fun" would be released. "Jack - tell you what we're going to do. We'll get Amazon Music on the phone. You can stream Garth. Let's release half the album on Amazon Music...tonight. Can we do that?"...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11158

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version