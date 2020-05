Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Viral songwriter Zach Bryan released his second album on Friday, May 8th called 'Elisabeth' to mostly rave reviews, but some criticisms for taking the same homespun approach he brought to his first album 'DeAnn.' Zach was spotted working with Dave Cobb last November.

