Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 13:38 Hits: 2

The little-known saint, whose feast day is May 14, is celebrating a comeback. To find out St. Corona's story, DW got in touch with the Aachen Cathedral, as it exhibits a reliquary said to contain her bones.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/was-st-corona-the-patron-saint-of-epidemics/a-53424801?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf