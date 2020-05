Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 14:05 Hits: 3

A film of the original Broadway cast performing Hamilton was scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. Now it's coming to Disney+ 15 months ahead of schedule.

(Image credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/12/854437197/hamilton-coming-to-disney-on-july-3-bypassing-2021-theatrical-release?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music