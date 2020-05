Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 22:07 Hits: 3

Dylan's latest single, "False Prophet," sits in the same tempo and key as Billy "The Kid" Emerson's 1954 B-side, "If Lovin' Is Believing."

(Image credit: Billy Vera/Courtesy of Vee Jay Records)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/12/853992774/trickster-treat-bob-dylans-new-song-sounds-awfully-old-and-familiar?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music