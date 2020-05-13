Isbell performs acoustic livestream celebrating Reunions

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 07:24 Hits: 3

Jason Isbell will perform an acoustic livestream concert this Friday, May 15 in celebration of his new album, "Reunions," which is out the same day on Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Isbell will perform with his wife and 400 Unit bandmate, Amanda Shires, live from Nashville's new Brooklyn Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. The stream, hosted by FANS, is free to the public with a suggested donation to support Isbell's crew as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11157