IBMA names Bluegrass Ramble artists

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announced the first round of Official Showcase Artists, including Special Consensus and Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, for the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble coming to Raleigh, N.C. from Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Artists named were: Ali Shumate Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves Amanda Cook Becky Buller Band Colebrook Road Jussi Syren And The Groundbreakers Kristy Cox Serene Green Stillhouse Junkies The Arcadian Wild...

