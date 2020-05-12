Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 16:18 Hits: 2

Edinburgh Tradfest release brand new recording and video of the popular Scottish/Irish song Wild Mountain ft. 36 artists including Eliza Carthy; Fiona Hunter, Rachel Newton, James Mackintosh, Catriona Macdonald, Chris Stout, Phil Alexander and Daoirí Farrell among others.

The post Edinburgh Tradfest Artists Release Version of Wild Mountain Thyme appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/edinburgh-tradfest-wild-mountain-thyme/