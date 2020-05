Edinburgh Tradfest Artists Release Version of Wild Mountain Thyme

Articles

Edinburgh Tradfest release brand new recording and video of the popular Scottish/Irish song Wild Mountain ft. 36 artists including Eliza Carthy; Fiona Hunter, Rachel Newton, James Mackintosh, Catriona Macdonald, Chris Stout, Phil Alexander and DaoirĂ­ Farrell among others.

