The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Edinburgh Tradfest Artists Release Version of Wild Mountain Thyme

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2

Edinburgh Tradfest release brand new recording and video of the popular Scottish/Irish song Wild Mountain ft. 36 artists including Eliza Carthy; Fiona Hunter, Rachel Newton, James Mackintosh, Catriona Macdonald, Chris Stout, Phil Alexander and Daoirí Farrell among others.

The post Edinburgh Tradfest Artists Release Version of Wild Mountain Thyme appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/edinburgh-tradfest-wild-mountain-thyme/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version