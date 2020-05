Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 13:45 Hits: 3

One of the world's most important film festivals has been canceled and won't offer an online program. But smaller festivals are getting creative, paving new paths for the future of film fests.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-year-without-cannes-what-is-the-future-of-film-festivals/a-53414229?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf