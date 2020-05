Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 11:59 Hits: 1

Kelly O'Connell of Denver shares the song that's helping her get through this stressful time. It's "Bella Notte" from Disney's "Lady and the Tramp."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/10/853415053/how-one-disney-tune-is-helping-a-nurse-get-through-the-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music