Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 09:02 Hits: 6

Keith Urban said in a video that he would release his next album, "THE SPEED OF NOW, Part 1," on Sept. 18. The album title came to Urban in October 2019. "I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. Faster and faster all the time. But music...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11155