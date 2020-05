Articles

Uncle Sinner released his new album Trouble Of The World in March and one of the highlights from it is this piece of raw folk blues in ‘Creation Myth’. A gravelly voice, primitive stomping percussion and rolling metallic banjo string plucking are the foundations for the song that takes off into a heady, psychedelic banjo …

