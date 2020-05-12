Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 08:03 Hits: 7

Twenty-one years ago Hefner released one of the finest break-up and make-up albums of its era. To say that Hayman has done it again may be a bit reductive - in no sense at all is this a nostalgia trip, quite the opposite in fact - but nonetheless, this is one of the finest records of a consistently brilliant and varied solo career.

The post Darren Hayman: Home Time appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/darren-hayman-home-time/