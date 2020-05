Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

New tracks from Jenevieve, Yebba and Kehlani fall into the sweet spot of musical discovery that keeps you on your toes with every sample, flip and chord change.

(Image credit: Viven Sainz/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2020/05/11/853575718/heat-check-shook-up-shook-down-shook-out?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music