Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 17:31 Hits: 7

Florida Georgia Line announced a surprise six-pack of songs is coming out May 22. The duo made the announcement via social media: "Can't keep all this new music to ourselves any longer. Excited to announce the #6Pack EP drops next Friday, 5/22 feat. #ILoveMyCountry + 5 more songs to jam out to all summer long!!"...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11154