Los Angeles songwriter Eric Cannata recently released his new EP Lonely Beast, featuring this track, ‘Another Song’. It’s one of those warm, low-key ruminations that takes in folk music with sweet dynamics and a lush sonic world. Cannata cites Wilco and Sparklehorse as influences and you can definitely hear them on this track, filtered into …

