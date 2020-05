Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 15:24 Hits: 3

Kate Gathercole of Alula Down (also of Sproatly Smith, Heed the Thunder) chats about new single 'wrap your hills around our absence' and the strange times we are in.

The post Alula Down on new single ‘wrap your hills around our absence’ appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/alula-down-on-new-single-wrap-your-hills-around-our-absence/