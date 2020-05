Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 11:33 Hits: 4

The German-American philosopher was one of the great political thinkers of the 20th century. Berlin's German Historical Museum has dedicated an exhibition to Hannah Arendt, who remains more relevant than ever.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-hannah-arendt-remains-inspiring-today/a-53372810?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf