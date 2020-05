Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 08:07 Hits: 2

Great lyrics and delivery on this recent new release from Texan Zach Aaron. There’s some Guthrie and Dylan in the mix, and a countrified blues sound that reminds me of a cross between Townes Van Zandt and a contemporary in Leo Rondeau – with his laidback style. The song comes from Aaron’s third studio album Fill …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/05/11/new-music-zach-aaron-southeast-texas-trinity-river-bottom-blues/