Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 09:35 Hits: 5

Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers are back with "Hold My Beer, Vol. 2." The previous edition came out five years ago. The 12-track album was produced by Lloyd Maines. The release features "Ode To Ben Dorcy (Lovey's Song)" featuring Waylon Jennings and Shooter Jennings. Waylon's vocals were from an unreleased demo of the...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11152