Morris surprises with Live EP

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 20:17 Hits: 3

Maren Morris surprised her fans today with a four-song live EP available on Amazon. "Maren Morris Live From Chicago " was recorded at the inaugural show of her GIRL: The World Tour on March 9, 2019, which was livestreamed globally by Amazon Music. The footage features performances of "GIRL," "A Song for Everything," "Common" and "The Bones." "Feeling so nostalgic for shows lately so here's a few tracks from opening night of GIRL: The World Tour," Maren said....

