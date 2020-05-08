The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Morris surprises with Live EP

Maren Morris surprised her fans today with a four-song live EP available on Amazon. "Maren Morris Live From Chicago " was recorded at the inaugural show of her GIRL: The World Tour on March 9, 2019, which was livestreamed globally by Amazon Music. The footage features performances of "GIRL," "A Song for Everything," "Common" and "The Bones." "Feeling so nostalgic for shows lately so here's a few tracks from opening night of GIRL: The World Tour," Maren said....

