Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 15:29 Hits: 3

Hold My Beer Vol. 2 is like a love letter to classic country from a Texas perspective. In many respects, it's a country music album about country music. Along the way though, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen don't forget to have some fun. After all, that's the underlying reason for this project.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-randy-rogers-wade-bowen-hold-my-beer-vol-2/