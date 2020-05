Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 12:44 Hits: 3

The late John Stewart underwent a radical conversion before rousing Sleepy Jean with his perfectly charming fairy tale “Daydream Believer,” which bursts wide open with transcendent romantic pop idealism in […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/05/reviews/albums/john-stewart