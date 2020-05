Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 13:23 Hits: 3

Featuring new releases: Bob Dylan, Mountain Man, Pharis & Jason Romero - plus music from Tom Rosenthal, Johnny Flynn, Valerie June, Michael Kiwanuka, Joni Mitchell, The Staves, John Martyn, Nick Drake, Aldous Harding, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings and more.

The post The FRUK Isolation Mix # 03 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/the-fruk-isolation-mix-03/