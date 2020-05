Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 May 2020

Chris Young announced Thursday night that he was canceling eight shows this summer due to COVID-19. Young said, "With the public's safety as my first priority," he was cancelling shows in Detroit on May 29, Chicago on May 30, Salt Lake City, Utah on June 10, Portland, Ore. on June 12, Seattle on June 13, Phoenix on June 28, Darien Center, N.Y. on Jul 11 and Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on Aug. 28....

