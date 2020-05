Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 13:56 Hits: 2

On May 8, 75 years ago, the Germans surrendered and WWII was over. Yet, even right until the end of the war, Germans were still going to the movies, enjoying films commissioned by the Nazis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-the-film-industry-under-the-nazis-survived-until-the-very-end/a-53353463?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf