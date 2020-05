Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020

Few debut artists and albums have taken us off guard recently like This Highway did from Zephaniah OHora. The Countrypolitan throwback sound with a hint of early Merle Haggard offered such perfect interpretations of the classic era of country, it was eerie how much the words and music took you back to when country music was country music.

