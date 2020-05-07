Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 15:46 Hits: 2

Discogs, the world’s record store, has announced a new initiative to support indie record labels. Discogs Daily Dig will focus on indie labels selling rarities, test pressings, out-of-print releases, and back catalog through the Discogs Marketplace.

Discogs is excited to launch the first week of Discogs Daily Dig in collaboration with Numero Group, Captured Tracks, Burger Records, Trouble In Mind, Stones Throw, Drag City and Third Man Records.

Seller profiles will be announced and shared each day across social media channels, so follow Discogs on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, for each day’s launch. Discogs Daily Dig schedule is:

Tuesday, May 5 – Numero Group

Wednesday, May 6 – Captured Tracks

Thursday, May 7 – Burger Records

Friday, May 8 – Trouble In Mind

Saturday, May 9 – Stones Throw

Sunday, May 10 – Drag City

Monday, May 11 – Third Man Records

Last month, Discogs waived fees for over 800 record store retailers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe. More information can be found on the Discogs Blog.

As social distancing has escalated to stay home orders, more people are turning to Discogs than ever before. With the rise in traffic, it shows how important music is to people in these uncertain times. Support your local record stores.

The post Discogs Launches ‘Daily Dig’ Indie Label Initiative appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/discogs-launches-daily-dig-indie-label-initiative/