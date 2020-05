Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 16:26 Hits: 2

Let's go to the museum with our ears. Members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis explain their work inspired by the collection at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

(Image credit: Frank Stewart /WBGO )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/06/851561846/jazz-and-art-take-center-stage-to-form-portraits-of-america?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music