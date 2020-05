Articles

Florian Schneider and Ralf Hütter met while studying piano and flute at university in Germany. Before too long, they'd redrawn the entire outline of pop music for the late 20th century.

(Image credit: Maurice Seymour/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

