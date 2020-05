Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 13:27 Hits: 2

Elmore writer Bob Girouard had a chat with music executive, producer and author Ken Mansfield about the legendary “rooftop concert,” the Beatles’ unannounced and final performance, held a half century ago. […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/05/music-news/let-it-be-50th-anniversary-ken-mansfield