Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 13:57 Hits: 2

Even 75 years after the end of World War II, Bulgarians can't agree whether they were occupied by the Soviet Union, or liberated. A personal account.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/postcards-from-wwii-and-how-bulgaria-has-yet-to-come-to-terms-with-the-past/a-53351382?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf