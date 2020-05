Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 06:46 Hits: 4

A German filmmaker, plagued by nightmares of WWII battle scenes he never experienced, spent years looking into his family's past. He's not the only one who faced this problem.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-wwii-affects-the-grandchildren-of-the-war-generation/a-53363849?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf