Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 11:00 Hits: 2

From the good vibes of go-go band Rare Essence to the Afro-Cuban dance music of Cimafunk, this playlist of brass, funk and big bands will get you moving in no time.

(Image credit: Liam James Doyle/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/06/849018901/5-tiny-desks-concerts-to-help-you-break-a-sweat?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music