Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 10:02 Hits: 4

Garth Brooks has teamed up with Zynga, an interactive entertainment company, and Amazon to bring free content to Amazon Prime members in Words With Friends. Brooks will promote Words With Friends with original broadcasts and specialized in-game activations. Prime members will also be able to unlock a new Brooks-themed tile style in Words With Friends 2 in the future...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11141