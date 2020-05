Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 17:36 Hits: 3

"I’m trying to make Luke Bryan money singing Chris Knight-caliber songs," Parker McCollum says. Parker says he's taking his cues from folks like Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves who've found huge reception for their music despite a cold shoulder from country radio.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/parker-mccollum-wants-luke-bryan-fame-for-chris-knight-songs/