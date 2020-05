Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 17:26 Hits: 3

The Dayna Stephens trio's improvised grace in a compact setting — where players are interdependent, but no one steps on any toes — sets a good example for life during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/06/851321404/saxophonist-dayna-stephens-liberty-feels-right-for-the-way-we-re-living?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music