Watkins Family Hour: brother sister

Blood is thicker than water, and the familial bond of Sara and Sean Watkins is undeniable. More than just sister and brother they are kindred spirits, creating music that appeals to both body and soul. The Watkins Family Hour continues the journey of two musicians on the lifelong pathway of brother sister.

