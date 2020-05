Articles

Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020

In June, artist Christo turns 85, yet this special birthday is marked by the coronavirus pandemic. In Paris, an exhibition and a new wrapping project were postponed, but in Berlin, Christo fans can rejoice.

